Man dies following a serious collision in Bassetlaw

Nottinghamshire Police has now confirmed that a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road remained closed in both directions for several hours as investigations took place.

The collision occured on the A1 near Markham Moor on Friday February 11.

Sergeant Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police’s serious collision investigation unit said, said: “Officers are working extremely hard to understand what happened in this incident and we would like to appeal to anyone who may have any information to come forward.

“Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the victim’s family and friends at this incredibly sad time.

“We would like to thank motorists for their patience while we dealt with the incident and closed off the surrounding roads.

“We would urge anyone with any information or dash-cam footage to please get in touch on 101, quoting incident number 94 of February 11 2022.”