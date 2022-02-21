The Met Office has named the storm, Storm Franklin and the yellow weather warning for strong winds that was issued yesterday remains in place until 1pm today.

There are no flood warnings in place for Bassetlaw.

The River Ryton level remains within the normal level according to the Government readings.

New yellow weather warnings for strong winds from Storm Franklin have been issued across the UK

It peaked at 0.97m at 4.45am this morning and the level has fallen since then.

At the latest reading, at 8am, the water level was at 0.87m.

East Midlands Railway has warned customers to expect disruption to services across its network today.

Ticket restrictions have been lifted for today and tomorrow and tickets dated February 21 will be valid on February 22.

A company spokesman said: “For those customers who cannot postpone their travel, we're working alongside our colleagues at Network Rail and other train operators in preparation for the severe weather.

“High winds and heavy rain present a risk of further short notice disruption caused by debris being blown onto the tracks (such as trees) and flooding.

"Such incidents usually result in part of the railway being closed whilst teams work to remove fallen trees and fix railway infrastructure, and given the poor weather conditions we cannot guarantee that alternative forms of transport will be available.”

Commuters are advised to check the website here for news of any further service disruption on the trains.

Network Rail said significant damage was caused to the network by Storms Dudley and Eunice last week and torrential rain throughout the weekend has seen flooding in northern regions.

It said its teams have spent the weekend monitoring water levels and attempting to clear water from the tracks, but the following areas are impacted for the start of service today.

Rotherham Central remains closed ad no services are able to run from Swinton to Doncaster.

Passengers are strongly advised to check their journeys before they travel, and for some routes, not to travel at all.

Route director for Network Rail, Matt Rice said: “As we have seen across much of the network this week, severe weather brings severe challenges for the railway.

"My team have spent the weekend battling the elements but such heavy downpours brought by Storm Franklin have caused multiple sites to flood, which means trains are not able to serve some places for the start of service this morning.