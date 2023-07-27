News you can trust since 1895
Man dies after his plane crashed in Bassetlaw field

A man has died after a plane crashed into the ground in Bassetlaw.
By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 27th Jul 2023, 13:16 BST- 1 min read

Nottinghamshire Police, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue and East Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the incident, which happened at around 12.20pm yesterday.

One person, a man aged in his 70s, sadly died in the crash. His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

There was not believed to be anyone else on board the aircraft.

It happened near Darlton in Bassetlaw
A full investigation is underway led by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.

The incident happened near Dalton, between Tuxford and Rampton.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Nottinghamshire Fire Service tweeted: “We were called to a light aircraft crash in Darlton at 12.23pm yesterday (July 26).

Area Manager Bryn Coleman said “it is with our deepest regrets that we can confirm the pilot, a man in his 70s, died on scene."

