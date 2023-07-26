Plans to build 13 new homes on grassland in Worksop resubmitted to council planners

Developers have twice tried to build the homes on the land off Kingfisher Walk in the town and, if given the green light by Bassetlaw District Council, will be accessed by a strip of land next to one of the existing properties.

A Design and Access Statement issued on behalf of the developers, states that permission was first granted in 2007 following an appeal, and again in 2011 after a three-year time limit to begin construction had elapsed.

But the 2011 permission was also not acted upon and developers Hazelwood Properties Ltd have now submitted another planning application for the site.

Kingfisher Walk in the Gateford area of Worksop

If approved, it would comprise 13 three and four-bedroom homes with parking and private gardens.

The report states that an ancillary road will be built along the existing access to the site for homes to the rear of the land, while those facing directly onto Kingfisher was would have dropped kerbs.

All properties would have either a single, double or incorporated garage, and some of the homes would have living areas built into the loft space.

The report also states that all properties would be designed and built so they matched the characteristics of surrounding homes in the vicinity.

No children’s play facilities are planned for the development but a financial requirement from the developer towards parks and leisure facilities would go towards a playground on a larger development in the Gateford area.