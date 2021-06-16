Latest on Worksop industrial estate fire

Plumes of smoke could be seen across Worksop as firefighters from Worksop, Harworth, Warsop, Stockhill, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and South Yorkshire raced to the scene.

A Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the fire was now under control and some of the fire crews were leaving the scene.

Smoke from the fire at a garage on Claylands Avenue, in Worksop.

"Everyone in the building got out safely,” he added.