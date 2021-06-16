Latest on Worksop industrial estate fire
A fire which broke out at an industrial estate in Worksop is now under control, the fire service has said.
Plumes of smoke could be seen across Worksop as firefighters from Worksop, Harworth, Warsop, Stockhill, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and South Yorkshire raced to the scene.
A Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the fire was now under control and some of the fire crews were leaving the scene.
"Everyone in the building got out safely,” he added.