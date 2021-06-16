Fire breaks out at Worksop industrial estate

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a fire at an industrial estate in Worksop

By Sam Jackson
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 11:26 am

The fire it as a building in Claylands Avenue.

A Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “It’s an ongoing chemical fire involving firefighters from Worksop Harworth, Warsop, Stockhill, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and South Yorkshire.”

Nottinghamshire Police are also at the scene.

The fire on Claylands Avenue, in Worksop.

Smoke can be seen across the town.

Smoke from the fire, believed to be on Claylands Avenue, Worksop, can be seen across the town.
