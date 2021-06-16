Fire breaks out at Worksop industrial estate

The fire it as a building in Claylands Avenue.

A Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “It’s an ongoing chemical fire involving firefighters from Worksop Harworth, Warsop, Stockhill, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and South Yorkshire.”

Nottinghamshire Police are also at the scene.

The fire on Claylands Avenue, in Worksop.

Smoke can be seen across the town.