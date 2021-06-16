Fire breaks out at Worksop industrial estate
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a fire at an industrial estate in Worksop
The fire it as a building in Claylands Avenue.
A Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “It’s an ongoing chemical fire involving firefighters from Worksop Harworth, Warsop, Stockhill, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and South Yorkshire.”
Nottinghamshire Police are also at the scene.
Smoke can be seen across the town.