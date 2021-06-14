Firefighters attend machinery fire in Worksop

Firefighters were called out to deal with a machinery fire in Worksop.

By Sophie Wills
Monday, 14th June 2021, 2:01 pm

Crews from Worksop Retford and Aston Park in South Yorkshire received a call this afternoon (Monday, June 14).

They arrived at the scene of the blaze, ‘in machinery’ at a property on Bonemill Lane, at around 12.30pm.

The fire was already out on arrival.

The fire had already been extinguised before their arrival and firefighters carried out an inspection of the property to make sure it was safe.

Nobody is understood to have been hurt in the incident.

