Firefighters attend machinery fire in Worksop

Crews from Worksop Retford and Aston Park in South Yorkshire received a call this afternoon (Monday, June 14).

They arrived at the scene of the blaze, ‘in machinery’ at a property on Bonemill Lane, at around 12.30pm.

The fire had already been extinguised before their arrival and firefighters carried out an inspection of the property to make sure it was safe.

Nobody is understood to have been hurt in the incident.