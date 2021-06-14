Worksop community centre scoops national charity award

Oasis Community Centre and Gardens, on Longfellow Drive, which uses gardening and floristry to improve the life chances of those who are unemployed or suffering from a disability or mental health issues, has emerged as one of just four winners across Britain.

The award was presented by double Olympic gold medalist, James Cracknell OBE.

Making use of a beautiful and vibrant two acre garden, hidden in the centre of the Kilton estate, the charity runs more than 30 projects and activities for all ages, needs and interests in the community.

Oasis Community Centre and Church have won Best UK Social Prescribing Project at the Social Prescribing UK awards, pictured from left are volunteer gardener Mark Evans and Church pastor and centre manager Steve Williams.

Throughout Covid-19, the centre created and delivered more than 3,000 food and essentials hampers to help people in poverty and financial need.

Oasis community centre manager and church pastor, Steve Williams, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won this award especially as it is from the Centre for Social Justice which do such good work in championing work for social and community justice, equality and fairness.

"We are so pleased that our Oasis project has been chosen to win this national award as it is the culmination of alot of hard work by so many people over many years that have got us to this point.

"We have such a wonderful team of trustees, workers, volunteers and supporters and we work in such an amazing community with such lovely people of all ages.

"We are showing the rest of the UK that Bassetlaw is a caring community where people feel loved, wanted and supported and a place where so many people want to belong to and are happy to belong to.”

More than 2,000 people access Oasis’s services per year. Each programme is led by a team of local volunteers, meaning that Oasis has only two full-time members of staff.

The centre also have an innovative programme called ‘Men on the Edge’, which was set up in response to a number of male suicidal deaths in the community.

The CSJ has produced short films about each of the winners, which can be seen on the CSJ website.