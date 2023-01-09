Fire near Worksop that smouldered for four months ‘is now out’ says fire service

Residents raised concerns about the health impacts from the blaze, which South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said was made up of “baled waste” stored at an “illegal waste site”.

Advertisement

During a meeting of the South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Authority today, January 9, Coun Stuart Sansome, from Rotherham Council, said he had been informed the fire is now out, and asked what will be done in the meantime “to make sure we’re not revisiting this again”.

Firefighters at the scene.

A SYFRS spokesman confirmed the fire is out, and added a meeting was taking place on site this morning about the clean-up operation between the fire service, local authority and Environment Agency.

Advertisement

He said: “There’s still a substantial amount of waste on site.

“A lot of work has been done with the site owner around responsibility and maintenance, processes are ongoing with the EA around looking at how we’ve got to this position.

Advertisement

“There’s another meeting this week with local residents on Thursday, which I’ll be attending, so I’ll be able to update local residents.