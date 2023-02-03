Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue crews attended incidents in Worksop and Retford yesterday.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from both Worksop and Edwinstowe stations were mobilised to a caravan fire on Newgate Street in Worksop at around 5.45pm on February 2.

The caravan blaze had spread to a neighbouring domestic premises.

According to their Twitter account, fire crews used two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.

Just 15 minutes earlier, crews from Retford station were also sent out to a fire in the open on Goosmore Lane, in Retford. It was reported on Twitter that it involved an unattended camp fire.

A spokesperson confirmed that crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.