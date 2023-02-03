Fire crews tackle Worksop caravan blaze which spread to a neighbouring domestic property
Nottinghamshire fire crews were on the move in both Worksop and Retford last night after a caravan went up in flames and a camp fire was left unattended.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from both Worksop and Edwinstowe stations were mobilised to a caravan fire on Newgate Street in Worksop at around 5.45pm on February 2.
The caravan blaze had spread to a neighbouring domestic premises.
According to their Twitter account, fire crews used two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.
Just 15 minutes earlier, crews from Retford station were also sent out to a fire in the open on Goosmore Lane, in Retford. It was reported on Twitter that it involved an unattended camp fire.
A spokesperson confirmed that crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.
There were no casualties reported on Twitter at either of the incidents.