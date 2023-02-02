2 . Stolen car

A Ford Fiesta failed to stop for the Road Policing Unit in the Tickhill area. Nottinghamshire Road Policing Unit said on Twitter: "The Fiesta had just been stolen from Skellow area of Doncaster. This has been recovered and one male arrested. There was another Ford located nearby which was an outstanding stolen from Worksop."

Photo: Nottinghamshire Road Policing Unit