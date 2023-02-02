Officers from Nottinghamshire Road Policing Unit had a busy week with several arrests and seized cars in and around Worksop.
1. Drunk driver arrested
A red Volkswagen Golf crashed into a traffic light junction in Worksop. Nottinghamshire Road Policing Unit said on Twitter: "Car and driver located, driver blew 110 at the roadside and was arrested. Car was prohibited for being driven in a dangerous condition and seized. The driver then went to custody where his lowest reading was 117."
Photo: Nottinghamshire Road Policing Unit
2. Stolen car
A Ford Fiesta failed to stop for the Road Policing Unit in the Tickhill area. Nottinghamshire Road Policing Unit said on Twitter: "The Fiesta had just been stolen from Skellow area of Doncaster. This has been recovered and one male arrested. There was another Ford located nearby which was an outstanding stolen from Worksop."
Photo: Nottinghamshire Road Policing Unit
3. Driver sent to court
A driver in Harworth failed a drugs wipe test. Nottinghamshire Road Policing Team said on Twitter: "It was déjà vu for this driver. Two days ago he failed a drugs wipe for one of the RPU teams and failed to provide in custody. Same driver stopped by another RPU team today and (you guessed it) failed a drugs wipe and failed to provide in custody. #SeeYouInCourt."
Photo: Nottinghamshire Road Policing Team
4. Stolen car with false plates
A motorist driving a Kia was stopped in Harworth. Nottinghamshire Road Policing Unit said on Twitter: "The car was on false plates and the true identity of the car transpired to be a stolen car by means of a burglary from the Chesterfield area."
Photo: Nottinghamshire Road Policing Unit