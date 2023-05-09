Famillies flock to enjoy coronation scorcher in Shireoaks
Shireoaks and Rhodesia come together for a joint Coronation Celebration at the Shireoaks Sports and Social Club, providing a free event for families in both villages, less than a year after Shireoaks put on a jubilee celebration.
Shireoaks Parish Council and Rhodesia Parish Council jointly funded a free Coronation event at the family friendly venue Shireoaks Sports and Social Club.
It was important for the organisers to ensure it was a free event and fully inclusive for both communities.
It was a nervous week leading up to the event and the weather Friday did not help, with ducks on the grounds, but on the day the weather was glorious – sunscreen was a must.
There was bouncy castles, face painting, a disco in the evening and small traditional games available for families at no cost.
Coun Rachael Hauxwell, Shireoaks Parish Council chairman, said: “We just wanted everyone to be able to come down and have fun without worrying about the cost.
“The atmosphere was fantastic because parents could relax, bring a picnic and everything entertainment wise was free.
“Shireoaks Sports and Social Club has families at its heart and was keen to host and work together to put the event on.
“We asked Rhodesia Parish Council if they would like to get onboard and they did not hesitate at all.
“A big thank you to all the staff and committee at Shireoaks Sports and Social Club, but also huge thanks to everyone who came and added to the atmosphere of the day.”