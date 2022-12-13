The children at Gateford Park Primary School planted the saplings as part of National Tree Week, which takes place annually to mark the start of the tree planting season.

The new trees, including hazelnut, wild cherry and guelder rose, were planted on parkland near Churchill Way to add to a small group of trees previously planted for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

Gateford has benefited from 175 new trees.

Funding for the trees was provided by district and county councillor Sybil Fielding, in conjunction with Bassetlaw Council’s parks and open spaces team.

Coun Fielding said: “I am delighted to have been able to support this tree planting.

