A Worksop property designed to breathe new life into the town centre with offices and a cafe has scooped a prestigious architectural award.

Judges from The Harry Johnson Award panel named 87 Bridge Street, Worksop, as the winner of the New Build Class category – beating 7 other entries.

The property, owned by Bassetlaw District Council and designed by Anotherkind Architects was formerly the premises of Middleton's Corn Merchants and has been redeveloped on the existing footprint.

The new properties provide managed offices for 30 individual companies and a café with al fresco seating and parking for a total of 40 cars.

Judges commented: “Bassetlaw District Council is to be commended for this well considered and finished scheme destined to breathe new life into Worksop town centre with offices, café and pedestrian route to the bus station. Although this is the only new build entry the judges felt its quality made it a justified Best in Class.”

Located between and behind 83 and 83A Bridge Street has been restored with reconstructed shop fronts and upper storey accommodation. The new structure is faced in bronze finished aluminium sheets.

The awards are run by the Nottinghamshire Building Preservation Trust (NBPT) and the Nottinghamshire branch of the Countryside Charity (CPRE) in the name of Harry Johnson, a conservation architect and founder member of both charities, who died in 1988.

Awards are given for outstanding design in any new work and for the quality and use of materials which produce a finished building sitting harmoniously in its environment.