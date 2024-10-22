Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Worksop woman says she is ‘freezing’ after being disconnected from her gas supply over a row about her meter.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisa Allison, aged 46, who lives on Fleet Way, says she was cut off last month by gas distributors Cadent and has not been reconnected since and all because of a row between her and Cadent over where her gas meter is located.

Lisa’s meter is currently in her garage but she says that Cadent want to move it to the outside of the front of the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa says that the company has told her it’s for safety reasons because of the garage being built over.

The area outside Lisa Allison's house where she says Cadent dug up the pavement and cut off her gas. Photo: Submitted

But Lisa doesn’t want it moving because she doesn’t want her garden being dug up and wrecked by the work.

Cadent has now said the box can stay in the garage but the pipework needs changing – and if Lisa wants the box to stay where it is then she’ll have to foot the pipeworks bill.

She said: “It’s freezing, I’ve got no heating and no hot water and it’s been like this for six weeks now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve had awful calls with them, they won’t answer my questions and they were very threatening in their manner, in my view.

"All the other houses on the street have meters in their garages too, but I’m the only one who’s been disconnected.

“They said if I have it moved to the front of the house, they will do the work and pay for it, but that’s the thing, they say they want to dig the garden up for the work and they just don’t sound like they know what they’re doing.

"The meter’s a massive box and they want to put it under my window and I just don’t want it moving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But if that’s the case, then I’ve got to pay for a builder to do the work for the new piping.

"I don’t know what to do, but I feel very threatened by this, I’m a single woman on my own and I feel like they’re trying to bully me into having this done.

"If they had been better with me at the start and come up with a better resolution, I would probably have agreed to have it done.

"But they have gone about it totally the wrong way.

"They have disconnected me by digging a large hole outside my house which they have filled in with tarmac.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s an awful situation and I’ve now not heard anything from them for ages – it just makes no sense at all.”

However, Cadent has said that the company is taking steps to resolve the deadlock with the customer.

A spokesperson for Cadent said: “As standard, we do not comment on the specific details regarding individual customers. Our engineers have attempted – on several occasions – to reconnect the affected customer’s gas supply, initially with no cost to the customer. However, on each occasion that the customer has agreed for us to carry out said works, the customer has repeatedly cancelled.

“We will continue to be only too happy to engage with the customer in an attempt to find an adequate solution.”