Worksop firm's bid to cut carbon emissions as part of Government's £350 million green recovery plans

The decarbonising manufactured concrete project involves a comprehensive study into carbon reduction at Laing O’Rourke Services’ Centre of Excellence for Modern Construction in Steetley.

The facility, which employs 400 people, is Europe’s most advanced construction products manufacturing facility and will play a key role in the delivery of the company’s new global sustainability targets, which include achieving operational net zero by 2030 and becoming a net zero company before 2050.

The firm has received a share of £350 million in funding from the UK’s Industrial Energy Transformation Fund, which is managed by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, and designed to help businesses cut their energy usage and carbon emissions by investing in low carbon technologies.

Laing O'Rourke in Worksop.

Working with experts from the University of Cambridge and University of Sheffield, Laing O’Rourke will investigate every facet of the production process, from the use of low carbon concrete, steel and aggregate materials and technologies, to the systems used to create formwork and cure products.

Dr Chris Millard, R&D leader, Europe at Laing O’Rourke, said: “We are delighted to have secured this UK Government backing and are excited to have started work on the project. Advances in this area are essential to help reduce the carbon impact of the built environment, which accounts for 45 per cent of UK greenhouse gas emissions.

"The project could also be a catalyst for the implementation of the Government’s Construction Playbook, which sets out policies to increase the use of manufacturing in construction, to boost productivity and deliver better, faster and greener public buildings and infrastructure.”

Energy, Clean Growth and Climate Change Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: “We have set a world-leading commitment to tackle climate change by 2050 and developing the technologies we need to rein in carbon emissions will not only allow us to transition to a green economy, but will reduce costs for business, boost investment and create jobs.

“All sectors are going to be involved in this process and this funding is allowing Laing O’Rourke to drive forward the innovation that will help a key part of the construction industry cut emissions as we build back greener from the pandemic.”