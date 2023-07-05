Worksop area charities secure grants to improve green spaces and wildlife habitats

Edwinstowe in Bloom, a project created to help revive the community spirit of the village by developing sustainable social planting and gardening schemes, has been awarded £2,000 to help volunteers maintain and enhance the beauty and greenery of their community.

Pauline Meechan, Edwinstowe in Bloom Secretary, said: “The grant will have a significant positive impact on both the Edwinstowe in Bloom team and the local residents.

“Currently, a substantial amount of time is spent watering numerous containers and travelling multiple times a day to maintain plants in different areas.

The grant from National Grid is helping local people to enhance green spaces. Picture: National Grid

“With the grant, we will be able to acquire a water bowser, reducing watering time by about 60 per cent, as well as water butts to promote water conservation. This support from National Grid Electricity Distribution is greatly appreciated and will enable us to create a more sustainable and vibrant space for the benefit of the local community.”

Another group benefiting is Friends of Woodlands and Coachwood Green, a voluntary group caring for the area of wood and grassland next to Shireoaks Marina, near Worksop.

The volunteers have been awarded more than £8,000 to create a wildlife discovery area that they hope will increase biodiversity and support local people to explore and learn about the habitats and species that visit the woodlands and grasslands in and around Shireoaks.

Katharine Palmer, Friends chairman, said: “The grant will help us complete the development of the wildlife discovery area.

“It will provide a space for the community to discover and learn about the habitats and species so everyone can be involved and benefit. We’d like to say thank you to National Grid Electricity Distribution for seeing the value and benefit this project will bring to the community and supporting this project.”

The groups are part of more than 100 grassroots organisations, from across the Midlands, South West and South Wales set to benefit from the £500,000 fund. The funding will support groups to enhance their local environment and create vibrant green spaces that have a positive impact on local communities.

Jill Russell, National Grid environment manager, said: “At National Grid, we recognise our duty to protect and preserve the environment in the communities we serve.

“We are thrilled to support dedicated community organisations like these in their efforts to transform green spaces and promote environmental sustainability.

“By investing in these organisations, we aim to deliver a lasting positive impact for our communities and enhance the wellbeing of local people. Together, we can make a real difference by preserving our natural surroundings and fostering a sustainable future."