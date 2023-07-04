Ethan Ford caused the damage with a small rock after banging on the doors and windows of his neighbour's flat, on Westway, at 6.30am, on June 14, said prosecutor Sanjay Jerath.

He told police he had been drinking all evening and woke up in Sheffield hospital with a head injury that had to be glued shut.

"He had attended the address to ask his neighbours what happened the night before," Mr Jerath said.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

"He said he was still intoxicated and wasn't thinking straight."

The court heard Ford was last in trouble when he breached a community order in 2019.

He was sent to Nottingham Crown Court where he received a suspended prison sentence.

Ford, aged 22, represented himself, and was given full credit for his early guilty plea to criminal damage when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

He was fined £80, which was reduced from £120 because of his plea, with a £32 surcharge, and £90 court costs.

He was also ordered to pay £200 compensation towards the cost of the smashed window.

The presiding magistrate told him: "That is nowhere near what the window cost. But the victim needs to know she has been considered by the court.

