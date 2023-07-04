News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Worksop boozer smashed neighbour’s window after waking up in hospital with no memory

A Worksop boozer who hurled a rock through his neighbour's window after waking up in hospital with no memory of how he got there has been left with a £400 court bill.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 4th Jul 2023, 15:44 BST- 1 min read

Ethan Ford caused the damage with a small rock after banging on the doors and windows of his neighbour's flat, on Westway, at 6.30am, on June 14, said prosecutor Sanjay Jerath.

He told police he had been drinking all evening and woke up in Sheffield hospital with a head injury that had to be glued shut.

"He had attended the address to ask his neighbours what happened the night before," Mr Jerath said.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court.Mansfield Magistrates' Court.
Mansfield Magistrates' Court.
Most Popular

"He said he was still intoxicated and wasn't thinking straight."

The court heard Ford was last in trouble when he breached a community order in 2019.

He was sent to Nottingham Crown Court where he received a suspended prison sentence.

Ford, aged 22, represented himself, and was given full credit for his early guilty plea to criminal damage when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

He was fined £80, which was reduced from £120 because of his plea, with a £32 surcharge, and £90 court costs.

He was also ordered to pay £200 compensation towards the cost of the smashed window.

The presiding magistrate told him: "That is nowhere near what the window cost. But the victim needs to know she has been considered by the court.

"Just be aware of what you're capable of when you drink that amount of alcohol. It's very silly – and expensive on this occasion."

Read More
Car thief jailed for role in two knife-point robberies in the same Bassetlaw vil...