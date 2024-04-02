Wildlife Trust speaks out about major mineral planning application next to Retford nature reserve

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The charity has been assessing the impact of an application to extract pulverised fuel ash (PFA) from land next to Idle Valley Nature Reserve near Retford – its largest site where beavers were introduced in 2021 and which is a Site of Special Scientific Interest for its waders and wildfowl.

The charity has sent a formal objection to this proposal.

Head of Communications Erin McDaid said: “Reviewing and responding to planning applications is a key part of our efforts to stand up for nature, but the pressure due to the sheer volume of applications, whether in terms of housing, solar farms or other type of development is incessant. We also have a long history of responding to mineral planning applications – as illustrated by the recent success of our decade-long fight to prevent fracking for shale gas damaging our Misson Carr Nature Reserve. "

Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust is also facing a major minerals planning applications next to Attenborough Nature Reserve.

Erin explained: “We are absolutely committed to protecting our nature reserves and other wildlife sites from damaging development and recognise that supporters and residents look to us for advice and guidance – but the scale and complexity of applications, combined with the never-ending series of response deadlines, can make it difficult to for us to share information early enough in the process. It is essential that we consider all mineral applications in detail and in a rigorous way that considers all the science behind the ecological issues and potential impacts. We cannot, therefore, rush to a decision before a great deal of staff time has been spent reading the applications thoroughly and analysing what has been said by the applicants.