Limited 2 Art was started by its owner, Ruth Stone, twenty years ago and celebrated its anniversary with a moving event on St Patrick’s Day 2024.

Limited 2 Art used the power of volunteers to move art works from its premises on Market Place to their new gallery on Bridgegate in Retford.

Limited 2 Art offers limited edition prints, sculptures and original artwork by the country’s leading artists and local artists.

Meanwhile shoppers have been enjoying taking part in the Retford Easter Egg Hunt 2024. The final draw will take place at 1pm on Saturday 30th March at Edinburgh Woollen Mill on Carolgate – entries can be made there up until 12noon on March 30.

