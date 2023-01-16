Bolsover District Council officials have planted three trees received as a gift from The Queen’s Green Canopy in memory of her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

The trees – a Rowan, a Cherry and a Crab Apple – have been planted at the council headquarters in Clowne and to complement this gift, they also planted eight local Derbyshire apple varieties to link this gift to local heritage.

The gifted trees are part of the 28 trees given to the County of Derbyshire from the Queen’s Green Canopy London HQ following them being gifted through sponsors of the QGC, Louis Vuitton and Cadogan Estates.

Speaking at the planting ceremony, Councillor Tom Munro said: “We are honoured to have received this gift of three trees from The Queen’s Green Canopy and we plant them today in cherished memory of our Sovereign Lady.

“We have taken up the cause of planting healthy native trees through our Bolsover Community Woodlands project as part of our plans to try to mitigate climate change and enhance the District’s natural environment for its own sake and for the benefit of our local communities.”

Bolsover District Council Chair, Councillor Tom Munro was joined by Brell Ewart, Deputy Lieutenant for Derbyshire, Council Leader, Councillor Steve Fritchley and Council CEO, Karen Hanson to plant the trees.

Deputy Lieutenant for Derbyshire, Brell Ewart, added: “Thank you for accepting these trees and they symbolise a fantastic legacy for her Majesty the Queen and the service she gave to the nation. There are not enough superlatives in the English language that can adequately describe the amazing service she gave to the nation, but there is only one word that can sum up what we are doing here today and that is ‘tree-mendous’.”

Following the passing of HM The Queen, HM The King requested that all trees planted as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy are to be also now in her memory.

