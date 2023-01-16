Whitwell Library, based at the community centre on Portland Street, will see a host of authors give talks and readings throughout the year thanks to a group of “passionate” book readers.

The members of Whitwell Book Group set out to raise the profile of the village library after growing concerned by its low attendance from the public.

For the last five years, Derbyshire County Council has been working on transferring some of the underused authority-owned libraries, including Whitwell, into community management in a bid to save the council £1.6 million.

Whitwell Book Group is hosting a new year-long programme of author readings to help increase the footfall at Whitwell Library.

Richard Bower, a member of the group, said the library’s fall in popularity is “heart-wrenching to see”.

He said: “We've got a passion for books, we've got a passion for libraries. Both books and libraries have played an important part in our lives growing up, and we see the importance that they should play in other people's lives

“It would be great to get some attention on the library and get some more people through the door. We want to do what we can to keep our library open.”

Each event will take place on the last Saturday of each month, excluding December, and will be free to join, but booking is essential due to limited spaces.

Mr Bower, aged 47, will be the first to give a reading from his latest poetry collection Sanctuary on January 28 from 11.30am to 12.30 noon.

The event will mark the first public reading of the collection since its release amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The poems were written while Mr Bowers was living in a Buddhist community and explore the natural world while rejecting the urban wasteland of contemporary life.

Other confirmed authors taking part in the scheme include the Worksop Town FC book Beloved and Betrayed authorJohn Stocks, and travel writer Sally Outram, with many more to be announced.

A library spokesperson said: “We all appreciate the local community to keep helping us getting in library use. We wish them the best of luck with the pilot event on Saturday 28th.”