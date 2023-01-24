Tips and grants to help Bassetlaw residents save money on energy bills

Karen Whitlam, Chief Officer of Citizens Advice Bassetlaw said: “We know times are extremely hard and a lot of people are struggling to stay afloat. It’s

important to know about any way you can safely save money and what support you’re entitled to.”

The charity has teamed up with the Energy Saving Trust to provide the following advice for making small savings around the home.

Citizens Advice Bassetlaw shares tips for saving money on your energy bills. Pic from Pixabay

Turning appliances off standby could save you £65 a year. Draught proofing windows, doors and blocking cracks around your home could save you up to £125 a year. Turning off lights when you leave a room could save you £25 a year Washing your clothes at 30 degrees and doing one less machine run a week could save you around £34 a year and ditching the tumble dryer and drying your clothes on racks in a well-ventilated room or outside in warmer weather could save you £70 a year. Reducing your shower time to four minutes can save you £95 a year and swapping one bath a week with a 4 minute shower can save you £20 a year.

Avoiding overfilling the kettle could save you £13 a year and running your dishwasher one time less per week could save you £17 a year.

People are also being encouraged to get all the support they’re entitled to including the Energy Bills Support Scheme — a £400 discount given to every household.

Residents may also be entitled too Warm Home Discount — a £150 discount if you get certain benefits, fuel vouchers — if you can’t afford to top up your prepayment meter, cold weather payments and grants from your energy supplier — to help you pay off debts you may owe

Karen Whitlam added: “We know many people are already doing everything they can and are still stretched beyond their limit. If you need personalised support, don’t hesitate to contact us.”

