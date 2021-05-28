Travellers had occupied Farr Park since May 9 but left at the end of last week after Bassetlaw District Council was forced to take legal action and obtain a court order for possession of the land.

Residents had been left terrified and afraid to leave their homes after dozens of caravans set up an illegal encampment.

Large concrete rings have been installed as a security measure by Bassetlaw District Council

They said the area had been left ‘desecrated’ with bags of rubbish and ‘human excrement’ strewn around.

This week, residents and council workers have been at the park cleaning it up and the stream that runs through it.

The local authority has installed large concrete rings filled with soil at an access to the park off Spring Walk.

More security measures, including CCTV in the car park, are also been planned to ensure there is no future trespass of the park.

More than six and a half tonnes of rubbish has been collected from the area.

Councillor Julie Leigh, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods said: "On Monday we cleaned over six and a half tonnes of rubbish from the site and the adjoining watercourse.

"The clean-up will cost just under £4,000.

“I have spoken to local residents and understand their frustration at how long it takes to regain possession of the land and that many feel the site should have been more secure.

"They quite rightly want to know what we are doing to secure the site to protect against future trespass and unauthorised encampments.

"The first thing we have done is install concrete rings filled with tonnes of soil across the access from Spring Walk.

"We will be working with local residents to have these planted up to improve how they look.

"We are now looking at the most effective way of securing the Farr Park entrance and this may also include the provision of the concrete planter rings.