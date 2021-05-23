Watch: Footage shows state of Worksop park after travellers leave

Travellers on Farr Park, in Worksop

Dozens of caravans set up an illegal encampment on Farr Park on Sunday, May 9.

The travellers have now left the site after they were presented with a court order for possession of the land by Bassetlaw District Council officers on Friday.

Concrete bollards had been removed from Farr Park car park in order to gain access and further bollards had also been removed from Spring Walk.

The drone footage shows tyre tracks, churned up grass and piles of rubbish strewn across the park.