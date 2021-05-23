Watch: Footage shows state of Worksop park after travellers leave
Drone footage has shown the extent of damage to a Worksop park after travellers set up an illegal encampment there.
Dozens of caravans set up an illegal encampment on Farr Park on Sunday, May 9.
Residents living nearby said they were terrified to leave their homes and that the area been ‘desecrated’ with bags of rubbish and ‘human excrement.’
The travellers have now left the site after they were presented with a court order for possession of the land by Bassetlaw District Council officers on Friday.
The local authority had been forced to take legal action after council officers served notice on those occupying Farr Park asking them to move on, but this was ignored.
Concrete bollards had been removed from Farr Park car park in order to gain access and further bollards had also been removed from Spring Walk.
The drone footage shows tyre tracks, churned up grass and piles of rubbish strewn across the park.