The company was making preparations to build a sewage pumping station on Ashes Park Avenue near Worksop.

However, the unexpected work triggered “a great deal of concern” in the community, the area’s councillor told a meeting at Nottinghamshire County Council.

A spokesperson for Severn Trent admitted the preparation works caused more upset than they needed to, and promised to consult better with communities in the future.

The discussion came as Nottinghamshire County Council’s planning committee approved the pumping station application on Tuesday, March 13.

Councillor Sybil Fielding (Lab) said: “I have never known a set-up like this. Work started before any consultation.

“They were on site for three days before letters went out to residents, working 7am to 6pm, six days a week. It caused a great deal of concern.”

John Nickel, speaking for Severn Trent, told the meeting: “There was an unfortunate failure in [the company] carrying out their community consultation.

“This resulted in a simple project becoming more complex and causing more upset than needed.

“Going forward, Severn Trent will work much closer with communities impacted to ensure this won’t happen again.”

He said the water company would meet the county council to smooth future processes.

The application for the pumping station was approved, with all members voting in favour except Cllr Fielding, who abstained.

A planning condition will limit the hours of working.

However, there was criticism over utilities companies’ approach to construction.

Councillor Philip Owen (Con) said: “There is unbelievable arrogance at the way they can disrupt lives and highways. We need to get tighter control on these schemes where we have the power.

“Too many people’s day-to-day lives are disrupted by this work. It is unreasonable to work on Saturdays and Bank Holidays.”

Councillor Richard Butler (Con) said he was reassured the pumping station wouldn’t produce bad smells.