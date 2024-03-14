Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Josh Ellis and Joshua Thornhill, both aged 28, entered the property in Chaplegate, Retford, and stole an expensive camera and a jar of protein powder from inside.

As their victim bravely attempted to stop them on the morning of 14 April last year, they both punched and kicked him as they fought to escape.

During the scuffle the camera dropped to the floor and the pair left empty handed.

Police were called to the scene and arrested both men shortly afterwards.

As they were detained in separate locations, both suspects then assaulted a police officer.

Both men declined to answer questions during their police interviews, but later pleaded guilty to burglary, assault by beating and assaulting an emergency worker.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on March 12, Ellis, of Water Lane, Retford, was jailed for 18 months and Thornhill, of West Hill Road, Retford, was jailed for 15 months.

Detective Constable Alan Morton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The victim in this case had just returned from dropping his partner at work when he was confronted on his doorstep by Ellis and Thornhill, both of whom were extremely agitated.

“As they entered his home uninvited the victim used his mobile phone to call 999, and was able to give excellent descriptions of both Ellis and Thornhill.

“Local response officers – assisted by a council CCTV operator – then did an excellent job of tracking down and detaining both suspects.