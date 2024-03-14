Levelling Up funding on its way to Bassetlaw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bassetlaw District Council has completed work with the UK Government and received the green light to invest £20 million of regeneration funding across the district through its Levelling Up Partnership.

The Government’s Levelling Up Partnerships team has been working with Council officers, local businesses, health care providers, schools, colleges and charities and visiting the district to get an insight into local priorities and needs.

The selected projects needed to fulfil levelling up missions which include increasing life chances across three key areas: Community and Place, Local Businesses and People and Skills.

The plan is to support communities from across the District and the areas set to benefit from a share of the funding are Harworth and Bircotes, Retford, Tuxford and Worksop with projects to improve where people live, employment opportunities and community facilities.

The projects given the go-ahead include:

Streetscape improvements in Retford, Tuxford and Worksop that could include improved shop frontages, measures to reduce crime, access improvements and other public realm improvements.

The development of a health and wellbeing exercise facility at The Priory Centre, Worksop.

A new training and practical workshop-based education centre at Worksop Creative Village.

The employment of a STEP Skills & Engagement Officer to raise awareness of the opportunities that will be created by the planned prototype fusion power plant at West Burton.

A new banking and community accessible space at Reford Town Hall.

Site clearance and enabling works at the former North Border School site in Harworth.

Refurbishment of Manton Children’s Centre to be used as a family hub.

Enhancements to the Centre Place facility in Cheapside, Worksop, in line with the area’s Thriving Neighbourhoods Plan.

Councillor Jule Leigh, Cabinet Member for Identity & Place at Bassetlaw District Council said:

“We have worked with Ministers from the Department for Levelling Up to ensure that the funding can be used across Bassetlaw to help drive change and improve the life chances and opportunities for our residents.

“A range of projects across the district have been agreed with Ministers and, put together, they progress the Council’s aspirations in Vision2040.”

Cllr James Naish, Leader of Bassetlaw District Council, added: “This £20million investment will help to propel change and generate opportunities for residents of all ages across Bassetlaw.

“Among the eight confirmed projects, there are schemes in Tuxford and Harworth & Bircotes as well as Retford and Worksop, all of which contributes to delivering the Council’s vision for Bassetlaw as a whole to become an even better place to live, work and do business.”

Levelling Up Minister Jacob Young said:

“This new Levelling Up Partnership is massive news for Bassetlaw and will make a real difference the region.

“This £20 million I’m announcing today builds on the millions we’ve already invested in the area to regenerate, level up and create new opportunities for local people.