Retford residents demand Environment Agency does more to protect them from flooding

Residents in Retford fear they are being left at the mercy of the River Idle this winter unless more is done to prevent flooding.

They have demanded that the Environment Agency (EA) does more to protect homes and farmland.

And they have criticised Government funding analysis which they say discriminates against them because of where they live.

Many people in Retford are still recovering from the impact of Storm Babet almost a year ago.

Homes and farmland were flooded when the River Idle burst its banks during Storm Babet last year. Photo: Submitted

The devastating floods forced many people to leave their homes and some have still not returned.

Additionally, many farmers have been unable to farm their fields because of the impact of the floods.

A campaign group – River Idle Flood Action Group (RIFAG) – has called on the EA to do more to carry out more maintenance on the Idle.

But the group is frustrated at what it sees as the EA’s apparent unwillingness to do this due to ‘bureaucratic obstacles’.

And members say it’s because the Government’s cost ratio analysis on flooding favours doing more to protect more expensive properties in the south of England, rather than in the East Midlands.

Two Retford women, Paula Buchanan and Lucy Rose, both saw their homes flooded during Storm Babet and both remain extremely worried about future flooding risks.

Paula said: "The Government’s cost analysis funding formula is unfair and not reflective of today’s increased costs of living.

"There should never be a system that puts more value on one person than another and this should also be the case when it comes to flood protection for people’s homes.

Lucy added: “We feel let down, abandoned and geographically discriminated against.

“Retford residents have reached out to the EA for help on numerous occasions but, sadly, this has not been forthcoming..

“As winter approaches, there is a deep fear that homes, businesses, and farmland are still at risk from flooding.

"We ask that the EA is accountable for maintenance actions, informs the public what actions they have taken since Storm Babet and, more importantly, what future maintenance actions they intend to take soon.

"Simply encouraging people to sign up for flood alerts is not going to resolve this issue.

"There needs to be more action taken and more accountability in terms of effective decision-making.

"Lives and livelihoods should not be put at further risk.”

An EA spokesperson said: “We are committed to doing everything possible to protect communities from the devastating effects of flooding and allocate funding to projects that will have the most benefit wherever they are located in the country.

“In Retford, the Retford Beck culvert renewal project is using £2.9m of Government investment which will aim to better protect properties in the area.

“We also fund a wide range of on-going work in the town to help prevent flooding including maintaining and clearing debris screens, grass cutting and keeping outfalls in a good state of repair.

"Over the past year we have undertaken additional works on the River Idle to improve conveyance.

“It is important to recognise that whilst we can reduce flood risk, we cannot stop flooding entirely and we therefore urge people to check their flood risk, sign up to receive free flood warnings and if necessary prepare a flood plan so they know what to do should flooding occur.”