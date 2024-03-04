Residents invited to have their say to help shape West Burton energy production project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The multi-billion-pound project at West Burton will transform the power station site to support the development of STEP (Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production) the UK’s prototype fusion energy plant which aims to demonstrate electricity from fusion.

A team from UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) has launched a new online tool to support the development of the STEP vision for the West Burton site.

The visual tool details current considerations for the layout of the site, transport links, environment, access, economic impact and invites members of the community to engage and feedback ahead of the July 31 deadline.

Developing the site vision for STEP at West Burton - online tool launched at community event by UKAEA - L-R Dr Caroline Livingstone and Dr James Cowan

Bassetlaw District Council has approved plans for the first temporary building to be constructed on site – helping to contribute to employment opportunities, regeneration and assist in preparation for the ambitious project being led by the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA).

Dr James Cowan, STEP Director Programme Development, said: “One of the most important parts of what STEP will do is to benefit the wider region, and to achieve that, we need to focus on developing the vision specifically for STEP at the West Burton site.

“Launching our visual online tool, also accessible in other formats, provides the local community and other stakeholders with an opportunity to help inform and shape how the West Burton site should take shape.

“STEP will only be a success with the continued support of the community that it will impact most, so please do provide us with your feedback. We want to hear from you!”

Fusion energy is based on the same process that powers the Sun and stars and promises to be a safe, low carbon and sustainable part of the world’s future energy supply.

UKAEA is actively seeking views from residents and other stakeholders about how the vision for STEP at West Burton site is evolving. Visit step.ukaea.uk, or request a brochure from [email protected].