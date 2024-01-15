A significant milestone preparing for a UK first in energy production, which will create thousands of jobs and attract investment in North Nottinghamshire, has been reached.

The multi-billion-pound project at West Burton will transform the power station site to support the development of STEP (Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production) the UK’s prototype fusion energy plant which aims to demonstrate electricity from fusion.

Bassetlaw District Council has approved plans for the first temporary building to be constructed on site – helping to contribute to employment opportunities, regeneration and assist in preparation for the ambitious project being led by the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA).

Cllr James Naish, Leader of Bassetlaw District Council said: “Delivering a prototype fusion energy plant at West Burton will bring massive investment to the area and is a game changer for our local economy.

The temporary building will house project staff as they work on the plans to deliver a prototype fusion energy power station to prepare for future production of low carbon energy.

Fusion energy has great potential to deliver a safe and virtually limitless source of clean electricity, based on the same processes that power the sun.

James Cowan, Director of Programme Development for STEP as part of UKAEA Group said: “It’s going to be our first UKAEA base in North Nottinghamshire, and a location from which we can fulfil our vision of delivering a prototype fusion plant that moves us towards commercial viability.

