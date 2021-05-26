Farr Park, in Worksop, after travellers left.

Pictures show extent of damage, rubbish and new security measures installed after travellers leave Worksop park

Council workers and residents have been out in force clearing up after travellers left a Worksop park.

By Sam Jackson
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 11:27 am

Dozens of caravans set up an illegal encampment on Farr Park on Sunday, May 9.

Residents living nearby said they were terrified to leave their homes and that the area been ‘desecrated’ with bags of rubbish and ‘human excrement.’

The travellers have now left the site after they were presented with a court order for possession of the land by Bassetlaw District Council officers on Friday.

The area had been damaged with tyre tracks, churned up grass and piles of rubbish strewn across the park.

Around six and a half tonnes of rubbish was removed from the site on Monday.

The local authority had been forced to take legal action after council officers served notice on those occupying Farr Park asking them to move on, but this was ignored.

A number of new secure measures are being considered by the council.

Six and a half tonnes of rubbish was removed from the site on Monday. Travelles left the site at the end of last week after being presented with a court order.

Photo: submitted

This is just some of the rubbish collected from Farr Park since the travellers left on Friday.

Photo: submitted

Bassetlaw District Council workers cleared the site at the beginning of the week.

Photo: submitted

Concrete rings filled with soil have been installed across Spring Walk. The council will work with residents to have these planted and improve how they look.

Photo: submitted

