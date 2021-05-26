Pictures show extent of damage, rubbish and new security measures installed after travellers leave Worksop park

Dozens of caravans set up an illegal encampment on Farr Park on Sunday, May 9.

The area had been damaged with tyre tracks, churned up grass and piles of rubbish strewn across the park.

Around six and a half tonnes of rubbish was removed from the site on Monday.

The local authority had been forced to take legal action after council officers served notice on those occupying Farr Park asking them to move on, but this was ignored.

A number of new secure measures are being considered by the council.

1. Piles of rubbish Six and a half tonnes of rubbish was removed from the site on Monday. Travelles left the site at the end of last week after being presented with a court order.

2. Gas bottle, steps and bags of rubbish This is just some of the rubbish collected from Farr Park since the travellers left on Friday.

3. Clearing the site Bassetlaw District Council workers cleared the site at the beginning of the week.

4. New security measures Concrete rings filled with soil have been installed across Spring Walk. The council will work with residents to have these planted and improve how they look.