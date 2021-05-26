Pictures show extent of damage, rubbish and new security measures installed after travellers leave Worksop park
Council workers and residents have been out in force clearing up after travellers left a Worksop park.
Dozens of caravans set up an illegal encampment on Farr Park on Sunday, May 9.
Residents living nearby said they were terrified to leave their homes and that the area been ‘desecrated’ with bags of rubbish and ‘human excrement.’
The travellers have now left the site after they were presented with a court order for possession of the land by Bassetlaw District Council officers on Friday.
The area had been damaged with tyre tracks, churned up grass and piles of rubbish strewn across the park.
Around six and a half tonnes of rubbish was removed from the site on Monday.
The local authority had been forced to take legal action after council officers served notice on those occupying Farr Park asking them to move on, but this was ignored.
A number of new secure measures are being considered by the council.