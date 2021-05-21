Court order served to travellers who set up home on Worksop park

Dozens of caravans set up an illegal encampment on Farr Park on Sunday, May 9.

Residents living nearby said they are terrified to leave their homes and that the area been ‘desecrated’ with bags of rubbish and ‘human excrement.

Bassetlaw District Council had been forced to take legal action after council officers served notice on those occupying Farr Park last week asking them to move on, but this was ignored.

The illegal encampment at Farr Park, Worksop.

A council spokesman said: “Following a successful court hearing this morning, Bassetlaw District Council has been granted a court order for possession of the land at Farr Park, Worksop.

"Officers from the council, accompanied by Nottinghamshire Police served the possession order this afternoon.

"This means those occupying the land must leave immediately.

"If the court order is ignored then the court bailiffs will be instructed to gain repossession of the site.”