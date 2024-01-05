Objections mount to plans for 1100 new Worksop homes with around 40 writing to oppose the plans

Objections are being submitted to a proposed 1,120-home development in Worksop as the consultation deadline looms.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Peaks Hill Farm project would occupy land on the town’s northern outskirts off the A60, near Carlton in Lindrick.

Around 40 local people, including a councillor, have written to object due to concerns about the impact on schools, GPs and local infrastructure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Residents have until January 5 to submit their thoughts on the proposal.

Peaks Hill Farm proposed development, Worksop

The scheme from Hallam Land Management Ltd and IBA Planning Limited would also include a retirement home with up to 66 beds, a small shopping centre, and space for businesses and a school.

Councillor Callum Bailey (Con), who represents the area on Nottinghamshire County Council, has formally objected and urged others to make their thoughts heard.

“This development won’t just impact those closest to the development – but also wider Worksop so even if you think you shouldn’t comment – do so. At least put your comment on record,” he said online.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He had previously urged for the consultation deadline to be extended as the period fell over Christmas, but it has remained the same.

A Carlton in Lindrick resident wrote: “This area north of Worksop have already been overdeveloped and there has been no new infrastructure to cope with all those homes. People are struggling with schools, doctors and dentists.”

Another wrote that rapid development had rapidly expanded the village’s population from 5,000 to more than 7,000 in a matter of years.

A Costhorpe resident also called for new infrastructure, saying: “As a family, we have had big problems getting our children in to schools, getting a dentist is hard, doctors’ appointments are now a phone call when they can.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The impact of build-build-build without added infrastructures is just madness – please, we have enough new homes, let’s concentrate on more amenities.”

Some supporters have signed a public letter welcoming the development for providing new football pitches and sports facilities.

The application is outline, meaning all details such as layout and property size would be determined at a later date.