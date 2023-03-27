New housing development plans for derelict Harworth and Bircotes school
The future of the former North Border School Site in Harworth and Bircotes is closer to being decided following productive talks.
The current owners of the site, Nottinghamshire County Council, met with representatives from Bassetlaw District Council and Harworth and Bircotes Town Council to find a way to regenerate the long-term vacant site.
The former school has suffered years of neglect and is a target for anti-social behaviour. However, plans to create housing, including accommodation for older residents that will be offered at social housing rent, have already been proposed and the site also has planning permission for 26 affordable units for over 50s.
Councillor June Evans, Ward Member for Harworth and the council’s Cabinet Member for Finance, said: “This is an iconic collection of buildings that have played a part in the childhoods of many generations of our residents. There is an emotional and historical connection to these buildings and we want to bring them back to life and give them a new purpose.
“We are working hard to find a workable solution for everyone and following the most recent meeting we are looking at the viability of the site and potential funding bids. We are considering all options and look forward to more productive talks.”
Councillor Keith Girling, the county council’s Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Asset Management, said: “The partners had a very productive meeting which demonstrated excellent collaborative working. Harworth and Bircotes have ambitious plans for the site and I very much hope we will be able to support them going forward.”