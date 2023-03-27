New housing development plans for derelict Harworth and Bircotes school

The current owners of the site, Nottinghamshire County Council, met with representatives from Bassetlaw District Council and Harworth and Bircotes Town Council to find a way to regenerate the long-term vacant site.

The former school has suffered years of neglect and is a target for anti-social behaviour. However, plans to create housing, including accommodation for older residents that will be offered at social housing rent, have already been proposed and the site also has planning permission for 26 affordable units for over 50s.

Councillor June Evans, Ward Member for Harworth and the council’s Cabinet Member for Finance, said: “This is an iconic collection of buildings that have played a part in the childhoods of many generations of our residents. There is an emotional and historical connection to these buildings and we want to bring them back to life and give them a new purpose.

Coun Keith Girling, Nottinghamshire County Council’s Armed Forces Champion. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

“We are working hard to find a workable solution for everyone and following the most recent meeting we are looking at the viability of the site and potential funding bids. We are considering all options and look forward to more productive talks.”

