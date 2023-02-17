The woodland will be named the Queen Elizabeth II Community Woodland, as a tribute to Her Late Majesty and her Platinum Jubilee Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.

Located off Athorpe Road in Dinnington, a total of 7,700 young trees are set to be planted on former grazing land.

This project has been supported by the South Yorkshire Woodland Partnership and will be funded through the Woodland Trust’s Grow Back Greener programme, as part of the Northern Forest.

Councillor David Sheppard with staff from the council’s parks and woodlands teams at the site of the new community woodland in Dinnington.

The new woodland will be a space for the community. The design reflects this with walkways and space provided for sledging days over the winter months.

Biodegradable tree guards will protect the newly planted tree whips and this will ensure that there is no plastic waste on the site.

Work has already taken place to prepare the site.

Children from Laughton All Saints CofE Primary School took part in a litter pick day recently.

A community planting day will take place on Saturday, February 25, from 10.30am to 3pm. This will be a drop-in session and local residents are encouraged to come along. Gloves and spades will be provided on the day. The meeting point will be off Athorpe Road (opposite Tesco car park).

Planting days with schools and community groups are also set to take place over the coming months.

Councillor David Sheppard, Cabinet Member for Social Inclusion at Rotherham Council, which covers Dinnington, said: “Climate change is an important issue and as a council we are taking steps to respond to the climate emergency.

“The Queen Elizabeth II Community Woodland forms part of our efforts to create a greener and cleaner local environment for residents.

“There will be lots of opportunities for people to get involved in this exciting project, including a planting day, which is set to take place later this month.”

Matt North, Programme Manager at the South Yorkshire Woodland Partnership, said: “It’s fantastic to see the local community being able to take part in helping create and care for this significant project in Dinnington."