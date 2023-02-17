Bassetlaw bookstore in running for bookshop of the year for the second time

Retford’s Lewis Carroll-inspired Wonderland Bookshop won best in region in last year’s awards and has been nominated again this year, along with stores in Nottingham, Shropshire and Lincolnshire in the Midlands category.

Last year, the store – owned by Helen Tamblyn-Saville – was one of nine regional winners from a total of 63 finalists

It specialises in children’s literature and is keen to increase inclusivity in its store with designated dyslexia-friendly and LGBTQ+ shelves.

Helen Tamblyn-Saville and staff at Wonderland Bookshop in Retford, along with children's author and illustrator Rob Biddulph.

This year, 59 independent publishers have been selected across nine different regions and countries as finalists for The British Book Awards 2023 Independent Bookshop of the Year.

The bookshops will compete to win their region first, which will be announced on Thursday, March 16, before contending for the overall prize, announced at The British Book Awards winner ceremony at Grosvenor House on Monday, May 15.

The British Book Awards 2023 Independent Bookshop of the Year Award, sponsored by book wholesaler Gardners, celebrates those stores that continue to support their local communities with bespoke bookselling and tailored initiatives.

Inside the award-winning Wonderland Bookshop.

Tom Tivnan, The Bookseller managing editor and chair of the Independent Bookshop of the Year judges, said: “If there is one thing that has been driven home by these finalists it is that independent bookshops have been one of the winners of the pandemic.

"Indies have come through what could have been a hugely devastating time for the sector in their strongest position in decades.

"We have seen this generally in the increased numbers of indies throughout the UK and Ireland. But we also see it more specifically in these finalists with the shops’ innovation, entrepreneurship and creativity—all done in the service of local communities.

"We have entered a new golden age for independent bookshops.”

Speaking last year, Helen said they were all ‘absolutely over the moon’ on receiving the award and shortlists.

