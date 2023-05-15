Green light for essential dam repair work at historic site near Worksop

The series of dams, located in the Carburton area, date from the 19th Century and now need significant repair work to allow the landowner to comply with public safety legislation, a report to Bassetlaw District Council states.

The dams, which separate the Great Lake, Carburton Forge and Carburton Lake are all located within the Welbeck Estate and are close to Clumber Park.

A council officer report states: “The application site is located north of Norton, within the grounds of Welbeck Estate and lies within Flood Zone 3. The site comprises three distinct lakes (Great Lake, Carburton Forge Lake and Carburton Lake) within the grounds of Welbeck Abbey,and part of the established parkland and garden that lie between the estate, the abbey, Norton and Carburton villages. The lakes are separated by dams.

Repair work is needed on the dams

"The lakes form a curve, running south from the Abbey and curving easterly at the village of Norton towards the settlement of Carburton. The site currently has several uses, including recreational fisheries and sailing club, particularly on the larger, northern Great Lake with agricultural land surrounding.

“The lakes form part of the catchment of the river Poulter and Millwood Brook and have been historically created by the dams dating mostly from the mid-19th Century.

“The site is largely inaccessible to the public and is partially used for fishing under licence, agriculture and forestry. The landscape consists of both formal and informal parklands separated by interspersed plantation woodlands, arable fields, grassland and nominal areas of ruderal vegetation.

"The site is a designated heritage asset – the Grade II-listed Welbeck Abbey Park and Garden. This area is a mixture of formal and informal parkland; plantation

woodlands, arable fields and grasslands.

"The site is a designated Special Site of Scientific Interest (SSSI) and Local Wildlife Site (LWS), and it includes the three lakes, and anything within the area of the lake, including the dams. Another Special Site of Scientific Interest, Clumber Park, is located approximately 2km to the east.

“The dams which separate the lakes are of varying age and state of repair, which forms the necessity to complete improvement works on the site.”