Flood funding available for homes and businesses affected by Storm Babet in Bassetlaw

Residents and businesses in Bassetlaw who were directly affected by the recent floods caused by Storm Babet can now apply for UK Government funded support.

Bassetlaw District Council is administering a package of support for people who suffered flooding in their homes and businesses, which includes a Community Recovery Grant of £500 per household, a 100 per cent Council Tax Discount and a 100 per cent Business Rates Relief.

The funding is available to anyone whose property suffered internal flood damage, or for people who were not able to live in their property for more than 48 hours as a direct result of Storm Babet, between the dates of 19th October 2023 and 25th October 2023.

Cllr Darrell Pulk, Cabinet Member for Environment and Energy at Bassetlaw District Council said: “The recent floods caused by Storm Babet has caused devastation for some people in Bassetlaw, flooding their homes and making it impossible for them to return home for some time.

The River Ryton at the height of the flood

“Just one of the ways that we are now helping people to restore their homes is by administering this support package which will help with immediate costs.

“We appreciate the urgency of this support and have acted swiftly to ensure that residents and businesses can apply for this funding, and receive their grant and discounts, as quickly as possible.”

Residents and businesses can now apply for this support by visiting the October 2023 Flood Support page and completing the online form. If you are not able to complete the form online contact Customer Services Team on 01909 533533.

Flooded households that meet the Government criteria can apply for a grant of £500 to help with immediate costs and 100 per cent discount Council Tax for a minimum of three months – this means affected residents will not have to pay Council Tax during this period.

After three months, if residents have not been able to return home, they may not have to pay Council Tax until they move back to their home. The Government scheme does not apply to empty homes, second homes or student accommodation.

Businesses significantly affected by flooding as a direct result of Storm Babet may be eligible for 100 per cent business rates relief for at least three months.

If your business has been affected, contact our Economic Development Team by emailing [email protected], or calling 01909 533 533 and provide the name of your business, where your premises are located and to what extent the flooding has affected your premises.

Nottinghamshire County Council is administering a Business Recovery Grant of up to £2,500 for small-to-medium sized businesses in affected areas. More information on this grant is available from Nottinghamshire County Council on 0300 500 8080.

Funding of a one-off payment of £120 for residents and £300 for eligible businesses is also available from the Nottinghamshire Floods Hardship Fund via Nottinghamshire County Council.