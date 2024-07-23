Council ‘deeply disappointed’ at decisions on solar farms near Bassetlaw
On Friday 12 July, permission for Gate Burton in West Lindsey and Mallard’s Pass in South Kesteven, have been given permission to go ahead, despite considerable local opposition.
Councillor Colin Davie, the county council’s executive councillor for economy and environment, said: “The news that proposals for giant industrial solar parks for both Mallard’s Pass and Gate Burton have been approved is deeply disappointing for all those who will have to live with these huge developments on their doorstep.
“I have repeatedly said that these enormous infrastructure projects should not be dumped in our county, and ruin the quality of life of our residents. Our agricultural land should be protected and it plays a key role in our nation’s food security. But these pleas are not being heard by the Labour government now in charge of environmental policy.”
Leader of Lincolnshire County Council, Cllr Martin Hill, added: “Be in no doubt that these are huge-scale developments that will change our county landscapes dramatically. Both proposals are expected to cover around 2000 acres each. The speed with which these decisions have been taken shows that this government is not prepared to listen to communities, local councils and all those fighting for our countryside. The sheer volume of paperwork associated with these proposals means that in no way could these be seen as carefully considered decisions.”
Ed Miliband, the new Labour Secretary of State for Energy, gave the green light light last week for the projects, which had been previously blocked by Conservative ministers.
The 1,700-acre Gate Burton project will be built near Gainsborough and the 2,000-acre Mallard Pass project is on the border of Lincolnshire and Rutland.
Both were so large that they were designated Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects, meaning the Government rather than local councils made the decision on whether or not they could be built.
The new Labour administration has also announced reforms designed to make it easier to get housing and infrastructure projects through the planning system.
