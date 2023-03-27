The trust is aiming to raise £2,000 for work on the boats hull via a GoFundMe page.

Python is one of only four remaining “Josher” narrowboats in the format of a shortened British Waterways workboat and is on the National Historic Ships register.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Python needs maintenance

Since coming to the trust in 2009, volunteers have completely restored it.

A spokesman said: “Maintaining the boat can be expensive.”

Advertisement