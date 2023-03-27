Chesterfield Canal Trust launch fundraising bid for historic workboat
The Chesterfield Canal Trust has launched a fundraising bid to raise cash to maintain a 94-year-old workboat called Python.
By Kate Mason
Published 27th Mar 2023, 18:02 BST- 1 min read
The trust is aiming to raise £2,000 for work on the boats hull via a GoFundMe page.
Python is one of only four remaining “Josher” narrowboats in the format of a shortened British Waterways workboat and is on the National Historic Ships register.
Since coming to the trust in 2009, volunteers have completely restored it.
A spokesman said: “Maintaining the boat can be expensive.”
