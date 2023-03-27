News you can trust since 1895
Chesterfield Canal Trust launch fundraising bid for historic workboat

The Chesterfield Canal Trust has launched a fundraising bid to raise cash to maintain a 94-year-old workboat called Python.

By Kate Mason
Published 27th Mar 2023, 18:02 BST- 1 min read

The trust is aiming to raise £2,000 for work on the boats hull via a GoFundMe page.

Python is one of only four remaining “Josher” narrowboats in the format of a shortened British Waterways workboat and is on the National Historic Ships register.

Python needs maintenance
Since coming to the trust in 2009, volunteers have completely restored it.

A spokesman said: “Maintaining the boat can be expensive.”

Visit www.gofundme.com/f/transport-historic-boat-python-to-cct-festival