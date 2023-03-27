The service, which began in 2003, has been providing eye screening for diabetic patients across the region, helping to prevent sight loss and other serious complications associated with diabetes.

Over the past two decades, the programme has screened over 326,000 patients, identifying those at risk of developing diabetic retinopathy, a condition that can lead to blindness if left untreated. With diabetes affecting the sight of more than 1,700 people each year, the service’s early detection and treatment has saved countless patients from vision loss and provided life-transforming intervention.

Dr Shivani Dewan, Clinical Lead for the Diabetic Eye Screening Programme at DBTH, said: “We are incredibly proud of our service and the impact it has had on the lives of our patients. For twenty years our team have worked incredibly hard following a holistic approach to provide the best possible care for diabetic patients. Celebrating this milestone has given us a refreshed sense of purpose and value, and we look forward to continuing our excellent service for our local communities for many more years.”

Diabetic Eye Screening Service Team 2023

The service was first launched on March 24 2003, with a single camera and the funding for 6,000 patients. However, the demand for the service quickly became clear, and by Christmas the funding was increased to support an additional 3,000 patients on the register. In July 2004, the service expanded to Montagu Hospital and the Vermuyden Centre, further increasing their capacity and reach in the local community.

In November 2016, the service expanded yet again, this time to provide a prison screening service with a mobile camera. The following year, in March 2017, the service began screening at the Trust’s Bassetlaw site.

Today, the service has grown significantly, with over 32,000 patients on the register.