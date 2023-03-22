News you can trust since 1895
Worksop hospital reflects on three year anniversary since first covid patient was admitted

This week marks exactly three years since Worksop’s Bassetlaw Hospital admitted its very first patient with coronavirus.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 11:03 GMT- 2 min read

Since March 2020, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust (DBTH) has cared for a total of 8,695 covid positive patients – 7,125 of whom were discharged safely back to their homes, and 1,421 who sadly lost their lives.

After the first covid admission, the Trust lost its first patient to the virus only a short time later, on 23 March 2020.

Richard Parker, OBE, Trust Chief Executive, and former Registered Nurse, shared his thoughts on this anniversary.

The new memorial
He said: "As we mark the three-year anniversary since coronavirus first entered our hospitals, it is incredibly important to remember those that we lost. They will always be in our thoughts, as will their families.

“Tragically, 1,421 patients did not return home and succumbed to coronavirus. The impact of their loss cannot be underestimated, and the ripple effect has altered our local community forever.

“I am constantly astounded by the commitment, bravery, and dedication of our many colleagues across their various specialities.

“Despite the hardships and challenges not only of the pandemic, but also since the easing of restrictions and external events which have shaped our daily lives, colleagues trust-wide have continued to amaze me with their grit and determination.

“This anniversary is also an opportunity to show our gratitude to our fantastic colleagues in the NHS who have pushed themselves to deliver outstanding care, going above and beyond their duties. Thank you.”

In remembrance of those we lost, as well as in recognition of the many key workers who worked tirelessly during the height of the pandemic, the ‘Hearts for Doncaster’ memorial was erected by the trust as Bassetlaw Hospital’s sister site.

Standing at almost 9 feet tall, and 18 feet wide, the Hearts for Doncaster memorial consists of a blue rainbow-shaped structure and will be adorned head to toe with hundreds of different coloured engraved hearts, each with a personal message written by supporters.

If you would like to buy a heart in tribute to a loved one, past or present, hearts are £20 each and can be purchased through the charity website: https://dbthcharity.co.uk/hearts-for-doncaster/

