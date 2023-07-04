Cash boost for Worksop and Edwinstowe charities to improve community green spaces

Edwinstowe in Bloom has been awarded £2,000 and Friends of Woodlands and Coachwood Green £8,000 from National Grid Electricity Distribution’s Green Spaces Community Fund.

Edwinstowe in Bloom will use the cash to help volunteers maintain and enhance the beauty and greenery of their community.

Pauline Meechan, Edwinstowe in Bloom Secretary, said: “The grant from the Community Matters Fund will have a significant positive impact on both the Edwinstowe in Bloom team and the local residents. Currently, a substantial amount of time is spent watering numerous containers and travelling multiple times a day to maintain plants in different areas.

"With the grant, we will be able to acquire a water bowser, reducing watering time by approximately 60%, as well as water butts to promote water conservation. This support from National Grid Electricity Distribution is greatly appreciated and will enable us to create a more sustainable and vibrant space for the benefit of the local community.”

Friends of Woodlands and Coachwood Green, a voluntary group caring for the area of wood and grassland next to Shireoaks Marina, near Worksop will use the cash to create a wildlife discovery area.

The group hope the area will increase biodiversity and support local people to explore and learn about the habitats and species that visit the woodlands and grasslands in and around Shireoaks.

Katharine Palmer, Chair of the Friends of Woodlands and Coachwood Green, said: “The grant from the Community Matters Fund will help us complete the development of the Wildlife Discovery Area. It will provide a space for the community to discover and learn about the habitats and species so everyone can be involved and benefit.

"We’d like to say thank you to National Grid Electricity Distribution for seeing the value and benefit this project will bring to the community and supporting this project.”

Jill Russell, Environment Manager at National Grid, said: “At National Grid, we recognise our duty to protect and preserve the environment in the communities we serve. We are thrilled to support dedicated community organisations like these in their efforts to transform green