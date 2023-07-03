News you can trust since 1895
Judging to take place for Edwinstowe in Bloom

Judges are out in force looking at some of the spectacular displays created for this year’s Edwinstowe in Bloom.
By Kate Mason
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 12:04 BST- 1 min read

Judges will descend on Edwinstowe today (July 3) to meet some of the people involved as volunteers, sponsors and contributors.

At the end of the Judging everyone will gather at the Edwinstowe Cricket club on Forest Corner for a reception with the Judges.

At 12pm East Midland In Bloom judges Liz Alun-Jones and Malcolm Fisher will see the portfolio of work followed by a presentation by Lee Brazier from ATTFE College of the Certificates to the volunteers who took part in the Horticultural course earlier in the year.

Edwinstowe Cricket ClubEdwinstowe Cricket Club
Edwinstowe Cricket Club
The Edwinstowe in Bloom group was formed in January 2022 comprising volunteers, residents and members of local community groups and organisations, supported by the Parish Council.

In addition to the help and support from residents and volunteers, partnerships with other organisations and groups such as the RSPB, Sherwood Forest Friends of the Earth re-wilding team, local shops and businesses, Hope Springs gardening project, Inspire learning, and the Woodhead Group were formed.

Pauline Meechan, Secretary of the group said: “We didn’t expect to win any prizes in our first year. But to our surprise we were awarded a silver medal. Launays was entered in the best pub/ hotel category and was also awarded a silver medal. The judges were so impressed by the Thoresby Miners Memorial Garden, they awarded it one of the discretionary awards.”

