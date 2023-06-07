News you can trust since 1895
Imaginative new garden in Retford open in June for National Garden Scheme

For three consecutive Saturdays, starting on June 10, a new and imaginative garden is open for the Nottinghamshire National Garden scheme in Retford.
By Julie DavisonContributor
Published 7th Jun 2023, 08:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 08:30 BST

Formerly a two-acre field, the garden owners have worked tirelessly for the last five years to create a new and unusual garden.

Features include a moon gate entranced pond, island beds with unusual shrubs and perennials and sculptures and lots of shaded or sunny seating areas.

Why not visit and bring along a picnic?

Moongate pond.Moongate pond.
    Remember every garden visit raises funds for cancer and nursing charities – last year the National Garden Scheme donated £3.11 million to beneficiaries.

    For more details, see ngs.org.uk

    The garden boasts wheelchair access, parking, refreshments, a picnic area and cashless payments.

    Pre-booking is essential. To book a visit, call 01777 948620.

