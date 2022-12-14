A mixture of saplings and more mature woodland trees are being planted in areas of the golf course and land just outside the boundary of the course to provide a more

inviting and healthy environment for wildlife such as birds and insects, in addition to balancing the Council’s carbon footprint.

This large-scale planting has been made possible thanks to a portion of the Government’s Levelling-Up Funding provided to Bassetlaw specifically for the planting of trees. The planting has also taken place as part of National Tree Week, which celebrates the importance of trees and wildlife, and also marks the start of tree planting season.

2,000 trees planted at Kilton Forest

Councillor Julie Leigh, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods at the Council, said: “We want to encourage wildlife and birds that are in decline back to the course and by planting

a significant number of trees, enhance the eco system here and add to the established woodland that is already in place.

“It is generally accepted that pollinators, including a number of bee species, are in decline. By also reducing mowing in certain areas, we can make a more inviting

environment for wildlife and provide valuable areas for pollinators to thrive.

“There are also other significant environmental benefits and 2,000 trees will help to offset and absorb an enormous amount of carbon over the lifetime of these trees.

We’ve spoken to local residents and Ward Members who are all in favour of this approach.”

The trees are being planted adjacent to the 3rd, 4th and 5th fairways and will help to add more definition for the course, in addition to quieter areas of land at the fringes

of the golf course. The variety of trees that have been planted include: Mountain Ash, Hazel, Crab Apple, Hawthorne, Silver Birch, Cherry, Maple, Oak, Scots Pine or Black Pine, Blackthorn, Beech, and Hornbeam.

These will compliment tree species already in place on the course and to provide food sources for wildlife, and even humans in the form of Hazel, Walnut, Blackthorn

