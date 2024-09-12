Worksop road closed after collision involving man and car

Published 12th Sep 2024, 14:42 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2024, 15:56 BST
Police are currently in attendance at an incident in Worksop following a collision involving a man and a car.

Emergency services were called to the Priorswell Road car park at around 11.50am today (Thursday).

The road has been closed while officers remain at the scene and the road is expected to remain closed for some time.

Priorswell Road in Worksop has been closed following a collision involving a man and a car. Photo: Google

People are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 270 of 12 September.

