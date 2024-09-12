Edwinstowe cocaine dealer caught twice within a month bragged about profits

An Edwinstowe man who carried a faulty air pistol and bragged about his profits from cocaine dealing was caught with the drug twice within one month, a court has heard.

Zak Forman tried to hide a nitrous gas canister when police first stopped him while driving on November 30, 2020, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

The canister fitted an air pistol, which wasn't working, and compatible ammunition, along with cocaine valued at £1,000, and £465 cash, were also found in the car.

Around £6,350 of cocaine, £3,330 in cash, digital scales, dealer bags and a sheet listing estimated profits, were found in a search of his home.

Zak Forman. (Pic: Nottinghamshire Police.)

He was stopped in his car again on January 1, 2021, with £920 of cocaine and £513 in cash.

Another mobile was retrieved with messages showing he had been dealing cocaine since February 2020 and bragging to a friend about how much money he was making.

Nottingham Crown Court heard Forman has 18 previous convictions for 26 offences and received a suspended sentence in 2022 for assault causing actual bodily harm and affray.

He was also convicted of possessing cocaine in November 2023 but has no previous convictions for drug dealing.

Nottingham Crown Court

His defence barrister said the offences are three to four years old and delays to the case are “in large part through no fault of Mr Forman's”.

During the time he would ordinarily be serving a sentence Forman has made “real changes” to his life after starting a new relationship, she said.

He is about to become a father and his employer considers him to be trustworthy, she added.

The court heard he claimed he used the pistol to fire at cans in the woods and not because he was dealing drugs.

Forman, aged 30, of Lansbury Road, Edwinstowe, admitted supplying class A drugs and possessing an imitation firearm, in January last year.

On Wednesday, Judge Rosalind Coe KC told him: “These offences are too serious for me to sensibly suspend the sentence. What I can do is give you all the credit I can for your significant mitigation.”

Forman was jailed for three years. He will serve up to half before he is deemed eligible for parole.