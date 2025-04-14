Worksop explosion: Man who died in Worksop explosion named locally

By Kate Mason
Published 14th Apr 2025, 12:00 BST
A man who died in a Worksop explosion has been named locally as 53-year-old Dave Howard.

Residents took to social media to express their condolences following the incident in John Street in Worksop at 7.39pm on Saturday, April 12.

One tribute on Worksop information Facebook page from Anna-Marie Newbury read: “I knew him 40 years and he really was such a nice man, I had all the time in the world for Dave.”

Scene of a gas explosion at a house in Worksop, Nottinghamshire. April 14, 2025. A man has died in a house explosion that wrecked multiple properties and led to dozens of evacuations. Homes in John Street, Worksop, Nottinghamshire, were evacuated and emergency services were called to the scene just before 20:00 BST on Saturday.Scene of a gas explosion at a house in Worksop, Nottinghamshire. April 14, 2025. A man has died in a house explosion that wrecked multiple properties and led to dozens of evacuations. Homes in John Street, Worksop, Nottinghamshire, were evacuated and emergency services were called to the scene just before 20:00 BST on Saturday.
Katie Marshall posted: “I had a lot of time for him, always came to say hello, it’s so so sad, I feel for all his family.”

Damien Lee Lazzari posted: “Rip Dave. Always respectful to me. Thoughts with his family”

Paula Macks posted: “RIP Dave fly high”

The terraced home was destroyed during the incident, while neighbouring properties have been significantly damaged.

Residents reported hearing the explosion as far away as Carlton in Lindrick 4 miles from the incident.

A residents in Gateford Drive, just over one mile from the explosion, posted on Worksop Information Page: “It shook my house I thought someone had drove into my front room.”

A large number of people who were evacuated from properties in the area are currently being supported by Bassetlaw District Council and Nottinghamshire County Council.

Officers are continuing to investigate to establish the cause of the explosion.

